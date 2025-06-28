Local students attend SCATS camp Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

The Center for Gifted Studies at Western Kentucky University hosted more than 100 campers for the 43rd annual Summer Camp for Academically Talented Middle School Students (SCATS).

Camp ran from June 8 to 20.

SCATS provides enhanced learning opportunities for academically talented sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students.

Throughout these two weeks, young people from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky and six other states (Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington) participated in 24 courses.

Local students include Maria Arefkina, Kalisa Bahati, Kaydon Banks, Kingsten Bonds, Nathan Boyd, Miles Campbell, Craig Chappell, Lennon Dilley, Sophia Feldman, Emma Jade Herald, Deant’e Martin, Kinsey Mayhue, Phua Me, Lydia Miner, Suma Onda, Jaliyah Smith, Henry Stevenson, Luke Wasson, Lola Wheeler, Rose Whitaker, Michael Willen, Grant Willis, Kayden Woods, Jackson Wooten and Ryan Zimmer.

Students attended four classes daily at the two-week camp. The Center offered a diverse curriculum encompassing music, science, art, math, history and acting with classes including Ages Through Art, Bucket Drumming, Disease Detectives, Exploring Order Through Dystopian and Sci-Fi Short Stories, Math in Game Shows, The Surprising Chemistry of Change and more.

Outside the classroom, residential campers participated in a variety of engaging activities, such as sports matches, and a talent show.