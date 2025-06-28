Garrett awarded KYRLCA scholarship
Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025
Lindsey Garrett of Bowling Green received the Kentucky Rural Letter Carriers’ Association Book Fund Scholarship on June 6.
The scholarships were given at the state convention banquet in Erlanger.
Garrett is planning on attending the University of the Cumberlands Online.
The $500 KYRLCA Book Fund Scholarship assists the continuing education of rural mail carrier union members, their children and grandchildren.