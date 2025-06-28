Deeds Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Jeremiah Jones to Aaron Osborne, Lot 31, M.B. Williams subdivision, $57,000.

Mark and Lidija Loik to Chandler Holdings LLC, Lot 3-88, Olde Stone subdivision, $798,650.

Matthew Jewell and Amy Jewell to David and Katie Mura, Lot 58, Heritage Meadow subdivision, $351,000.

Home Maintenance Solutions Inc. to Christopher and Krista Jacobsen, Tract 4, Brown Estate subdivision, $444,000.

Jeffrey and Sally Rampton to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Nashville Road, $15,731.20.

Andres Olivencia and Aida L. Perez Nieves to Jonas Alford, Lot 142, Park Hills subdivision, $255,000.

Rushing Properties LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 38, South Haven subdivision, $70,000.

Bradley Howard to Vonda Waters, Lot 4, M.C. Hinton subdivision, $205,000.

Matthew and Ashley Loafman to Willam Foster, land near Iron Bridge Road, $690,000.

Brian and Tamara Fisher to Erin and Jason Hopkins, Lot 1, Edgewood addition, $339,999.

K&M Properties LLC and Nacho Properties LLC to ZDP Investments LLC, land near Dillard Road, $750,000.

Billy Clouse to Ella’s Grace Properties LLC, Lot 163, Crossridge subdivision, $375,000.

Carter Crossings LLC to Biggs Real Estate LLC, Lot 316, Carter Crossings Unit 4, $75,000.

Terry and Deborah Potter to R. Kent and Andrea Anderson, Lot 5, Julian and Betty Potter subdivision, no tax.

R. Kent and Andrea Anderson to Luke and Katherine Morrow, Lot 4, Julian and Betty Potter subdivision, $615,000.

South Haven LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 24, South Haven subdivision, $69,900.

Difference Makers LLC to Shannon and Kenneth Hood Jr., land on Nutwood Avenue, $499,900.

Collin Milam and Madelyn Pippin to Joshua Galloway, land near Richardsville Roadk $155,000.

Hammer Homes LLC to Jerry and Elizabeth Robinson, Lot 47, South Haven subdivision, $324,900.

Shiv Darsh Investment LLC to Shree Vishnupriyay LLC, Lot 1, Shiv Darsh Investment LLC property, $1,600,000.

Krista Robertson to Westside Ventures LLC, Lot 16, Crestmoor addition, $170,000.

George and Bonnie Hanes to The Randy and Bonnie Hanes Revocable Living Trust, Lot 42, Creekwood subdivision, no tax.

Kimberly and Marshall Beach to City of Bowling Green, Lot 104-3, Hunting Creek Estates, $340,040.

Kelcey and Emily Rock to Jordon and Mayme Hunt, Lot 1, Rock Property subdivision, $59,296.

Bell Vue Properties LLC to Alex Felix and Binti Amisi, land on Glen Lily Road, $315,000.

Kirk’s Auto Electric Inc. to Commonwealth of Kentucky, two parcels on 31-W Bypass, $65,000.

Jean Hamilton and Wanda Hamilton to Benjamin and Tina Lamb, Lot 2, minor plat book 14, page 176, $675,000.

Jessie Voss and Christopher Thompson, Lot 63, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $257,000.

Sergio Gomez Moran and Alejandra Andrade Flores to Yanet Santos Alvarez and Alberto G. Arias Marrero, land near Church and Hope streets, $209,000.

Juanita and Melvin Medley Jr. to Comonwealth of Kentucky, land near 31-W Bypass, $71,000.

Sarah Richardson to Kayla and Michael Harmon, Lot 50, South Oaks subdivision, $332,000.

George Francis Belk Jr. to Lisa Hines, Lot 514, North Ridge subdivision, $235,000.

Jaiden Durbin to Ethan Wyatt, land on Moon Woods Road, $205,000.

Jarin Inc. to Barry Sweatt Jr., land near Richland Drive, $375,000.

Redzo Mujanovic to Christopher and Georgetta Proffitt, Lot 2, Joseph and Julia Davis subdivision, $220,000.

JRD LLC to Casey and Jason Franks, Lot 2, Prerost subdivision, $565,000.

Casey and Jason Franks to Jeffery and Saleena Greer, Lot 6, plat book 17, page 25, $360,000.

Cindy Ehresman to Studle and Associates Inc., Lot 2-1, Ehresman Farm subdivision, $251,450.

Scott and Lori Jones to Kristina and Charles Padgett II, Lot 2, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $489,900.

Shelby and Nicholas Wells to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, Lot 23, Vinings subdivision, $341,250.

Kristen and Frederick Charles Siegle IV to Christine and Frederick Siegle III, Lot 44, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $285,000.

Kimberly Lyninger to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Nashville Road, $155,000.

Wilder Developments LLC to Barry Cummings, Lot 95, Drakesboro subdivision, $27,500.

Hollie and Skyler Smith to Nedin and Amela Davarovic, Lot 36, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $306,500.

Estate of Lisa Watkins to G Stacks LLC, land near U.S. 68-KY 80, $90,000.

Blevins & Blevins LLC to Brent and Heather Wilder, Lots 5 and 6, Brian Gaul and Judy Gaul subdivision, $350,000.

South Haven LLC to Firm Lineage LLC, Lot 26, South Haven subdivision, $69,900.

Karen Sahetya to David and Karen Holland, Lot 15, Collett addition, $220,000.

Johnny Watts to Anne Chimera, Lot 17, Collett addition, $180,000.

Matthew O’Dell and Logan Hunt to Tara Conway, Lot 110, South Oaks subdivision, $335,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nicholas and Shelby Wells, Lot 58, Preserve of Dove Point, $455,800.

CC Walker LLC to Nilahn and Khouanchay Namvong, Lot 304, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $290,000.

Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Kenneth and Cheryl Parmann, Lot 23, Eastern Heights subdivision, $219,900.

Gregory and Monica Updegraff to Bruce and Renee Updegraff, Lot 51, Peachtree Downs subdivision, $310,000.

Samuels Ventures LLC to Kenneth and Cheryl Parmann, Lot 22, Backwoods subdivision, $214,900.

Burr & Jones LLC to Alija Alemic and Ajlin Alemic, Lot 44, Poplar Grove subdivision, $79,000.

Thomas Conley and Christina Conley to Jason and Amanda Murray, Lot 3, David and Rebecca Sears property, $638,000.

Southside Capital LLC to Timmy and Susan Shackelford, Unit 908, Village South Condominiums, $204,900.