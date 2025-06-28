Scottsville’s Stamper wins men’s college division at Cullan Brown Invitational Published 8:18 am Saturday, June 28, 2025

Scottsville’s Eli Stamper took first-place honors in the college men age division in the Bluegrass Golf Tour’s two-day Cullan Brown Invitational that ended Friday at Paxton Golf Course in Paducah.

Stamper carded a two-round even-par 71 to win the college men division by three strokes. Bowling Green’s Ryan Loiars was seventh with an 82. Stamper finished tied for second in the high school boys’ championship and Loiars tied for 23rd.

Bowling Green’s Saanvi Aravantagi finished second in the girls’ 12 and under (9-hole) division with a 6-over 41, two shots off the lead. Bowling Green’s Ally Jean Stephens finished third with a 43.

Bowling Green’s Ellie Morgan tied for 11th in the high school girls’ championship with a 16-over 87.