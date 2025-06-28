SLIDE SHOW: Thousands gather for annual Thunderfest fireworks show
Published 10:58 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025
Fireworks explode over the crowds gathered at Ephram White Park for the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Lena Grant, 6, creates giant bubbles for Mia, 3, and Edward Flores, 7, to pop during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Jeremy Stephens holds his 7-month-old granddaughter Ember Tartar during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Rowdy Shea, a former South Warren High School student and contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” performs a set of songs with his band during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Bowling Green High School students Aubrey Roberson, 17, (left) and Madison Hardwick, 18, (right) smile as they talk during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Jim Keown of Flags for Vets talks about the American flag he walked hundreds of miles with that he will present to local World War II veteran Hayward Minton during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Children play on inflatable slides during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Customers buy food and drinks from the dozens of food trucks lined up during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green members welcome community members to the Club’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Customers receive flavored snow cones from the Kona Ice food truck during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Customers stand in line to buy fresh lemonade shakeups and more from The Local Lemon food truck during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Kanan Hubbard, 3, of Bowling Green smiles with blue-stained lips while wearing his tiny Independence Day top hat during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Rowdy Shea, a former South Warren High School student and contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” performs a set of songs with his band during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Families listen to bands play at the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Thousands gathered at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025, to listen to live music, enjoy food and drinks from dozens of food trucks, play games and watch the area’s largest fireworks show during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest.
