SLIDE SHOW: Thousands gather for annual Thunderfest fireworks show

Jim Keown of Flags for Vets talks about the American flag he walked hundreds of miles with that he will present to local World War II veteran Hayward Minton during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS