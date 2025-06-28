SLIDE SHOW: Thousands gather for annual Thunderfest fireworks show

Published 10:58 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/20
Fireworks explode over the crowds gathered at Ephram White Park for the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest on Saturday, June 28, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Thousands gathered at Ephram White Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025, to listen to live music, enjoy food and drinks from dozens of food trucks, play games and watch the area’s largest fireworks show during the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green’s 54th annual Hayward Minton Thunderfest.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article