Hot Rods fall 5-3 on road to Tourists Published 9:00 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

The Bowling Green Hot Rods fell behind early, with a three-run first inning for the Asheville Tourists proving to be too much in a 5-3 loss on Friday in South Atlantic League action at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Three runs came in to score for the Tourists (33-39 overall, 4-3 second half) in the first inning against Bowling Green starting pitcher Garrett Edwards. Joseph Sullivan and Alejandro Nunez singled, putting runners on the corners. Lucas Spence grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Sullivan to give the Tourists a 1-0 lead. Will Bush cracked a double, bringing home both runners, making it a 3-0 game.

Bowling Green (39-32, 5-2) responded in the top of the second against Asheville starter Juan Bello. Noah Myers led off with a walk and stole second base. Daniel Vellojin walked and Raudelis Martinez plated Myers with a single to right, making it a 3-1 score.

Email newsletter signup

The score held the same until the Tourists plated another run in the bottom of the sixth with Edwards still on the mound. Nunez led off with a double and Spence walked. Nunez moved up to third on a flyout from Will Bush, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Kenny Gomez, increasing the Tourists’ lead to 4-1.

The Hot Rods nabbed another run in the top of the seventh against Tourists reliever Ramsey David. Martinez worked a two-out walk and advanced to second on a Jhon Diaz groundout. Carlos Colmenarez singled, driving in Martinez to bring the score to 4-2.

Asheville responded with another run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Nunez, making it 5-2.

Bowling Green’s Mac Horvath plated the final run of the night, blasting a solo homer to center off David in the top of the eighth. That was all the offense the Hot Rods could muster, ending in a 5-3 loss.

Bello (3-4) earned the win, tossing five innings, surrendering one run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Edwards (5-3) was given the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking one over 5 2/3 innings of work. Railin Perez logged the save, pitching a scoreless frame, striking out two in the process.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the penultimate game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out right-hander TJ Nichols (7-2, 3.50) against Asheville righty Bryce Mayer (2-2, 3.25).