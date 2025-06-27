Public meeting for controversial Barren solar project set for July 15 Published 6:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Glasgow and Barren County residents will have the opportunity for input on a solar energy project that will occupy a planned 2,300 acres across Barren County during a public meeting scheduled for July 15 in Glasgow.

“The hearing that we’re having in Barren County is to allow the public to come and basically voice their opinion,” said Sheri Mahan, executive advisor for the Kentucky Public Service Commission. “All of those public comments will go into the official record of the case.”

The solar project is known as Wood Duck Solar by Geenex, a Charlotte, North Carolina,-based solar energy company. Geenex currently operates solar farms across North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio, according to its website.

Wood Duck is the only solar farm Geenex has under development in Kentucky. According to Wood Duck’s page, the project will generate 100 megawatts of electricity once completed, enough to power 15,000 homes.

Geenex is expected to invest $130 million into the project, according to an online video. Wood Duck is predicted to bring 323 new jobs to the county and could generate tax revenues of up to $387,000 each year for up to 40 years.

The video also states that $15.1 million would come to local jurisdictions, of which $11 million would go to local school districts.

Mahan said the project is currently in the hands of the Kentucky State Board on Electric Generation and Transmission Siting within PSC.

Concerns have been raised over the impact the project would have on Barren County. The citizens group “Advocates for Farm Preservation” shared a document with the Daily News in March outlining some of these concerns.

“We believe this development is detrimental to our agricultural lands, our natural resources of Barren River Lake and Mammoth Cave National Park and many species of animals, mammals, birds, flowers and grasses that adorn our beautiful countryside,” the document states.

In April, Mammoth Cave National Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble submitted a letter to PSC, stating the park had “unsuccessfully sought clarity” on some questions about the project, including how electricity would be stored and what safety measures would be in place to prevent chemical spills if batteries are used on-site.

“Since these questions remain unanswered after multiple attempts to have dialogue with (Geenex) LLC over the past several months, the NPS is choosing to speak out in opposition of this project … ,” the letter states.

Mahan said after the July meeting, the Siting Board will hold another meeting on Oct. 2 with Geenex representatives and other stakeholders to hear the “pluses and minuses” of the case. This meeting will take place in Frankfort and is open to the public, she said.

“ … Shortly after that the Siting Board will decide whether to approve or not,” she said.

Comments from the public will be collected at the July meeting, being held at 5 p.m. at 117 N. Public Square in Glasgow, and a press release from PSC states that comments can be submitted online any time at https://psc.ky.gov/Case/SearchCasesPublicComments or by email at PSC.comment@ky.gov.

Comments can also be mailed to 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY. 40602-0615.