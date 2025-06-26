BG’s McElroy wins age division at GO Series event Published 9:15 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Bowling Green’s Caroline McElroy claimed a victory in the girls’ 8 and under (3-hole) division at Tuesday’s GO Junior Golf Series event held at Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville.

McElroy shot an 18 to win her division by two strokes.

Scottsville’s Theodore Cole finished third in the boys’ 8 and under (3-hole) division with an 18, one shot back of the lead.

Email newsletter signup

Bowling Green’s MacCauley McElroy finished third in the girls’ 11-12 (9-hole) division with a 55.