Boater safety in Kentucky a focus over July 4 holiday Published 9:51 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources game wardens will be increasing patrols across the state to help keep Kentucky’s waterways safe over the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

This increased effort is held in conjunction with “Operation Dry Water,” a heightened awareness and enforcement campaign designed to educate the public about the dangers of boating under the influence (BUI). The campaign facilitates a national focus on BUI detection and enforcement, aiming to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities around the July 4 holiday each year.

“Vessel operators decide whether to drink alcohol and boat under the influence, and many times the decision to do so has deadly results,” said Maj. David Marques, assistant director of Law Enforcement for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Our game wardens will be out on the water throughout the holiday to observe for those who may show impairment not just from alcohol but from drugs as well.”

Alcohol and drugs can affect judgment, balance, vision and reaction time for boat operators and passengers alike. Environmental stressors such as sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion may intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications, and may increase fatigue.

Nationwide in 2024, more than 7,000 officers from 485 local, state and federal agencies participated in “Operation Dry Water.” Over the three-day, heightened BUI awareness and enforcement weekend, law enforcement officers contacted 296,190 boaters, made 584 BUI arrests and issued 43,554 citations and warnings for safety violations.

Boaters can learn more about boating laws in the Kentucky Fishing and Boating Guide, the regulations summary booklet, available online at fw.ky.gov and wherever licenses are sold, or at “Operation Dry Water.”

For emergencies, dial 911. For non-emergency assistance call 800-25-ALERT (800-252-5378) or contact a local law enforcement agency or nearest Kentucky State Police post. Marine channel 16 can be used to contact a local marina.

“Operation Dry Water” is an annual effort coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), headquartered in Lexington, in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement agencies.