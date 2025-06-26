Martinez homers twice as Hot Rods edge Tourists 8-7 Published 9:34 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Raudelis Martinez launched two home runs, including a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh, helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods claim an 8-7 win over the Asheville Tourists in South Atlantic League action Thursday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Bowling Green (39-31 overall, 5-1 second half) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning against Asheville starter Andrew Taylor. Adrian Santana led off with a single and stole second and third base. Emilien Pitre reached on a fielding error by Drew Vogel, scoring Santana, making it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead. Pitre stole second, moved up to third on a fly ball and scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.

The Hot Rods added to their total in the third and fourth innings against Taylor. Aidan Smith brought in a run in the third on a sacrifice fly, increasing the Hot Rods’ lead to 3-0. In the fourth, Martinez homered, while Santana and Pitre logged sacrifice flies, making it 6-0 Bowling Green.

Email newsletter signup

The Tourists (32-39, 3-3) finally responded in the bottom of the fourth against Hot Rods starter Hayden Snelsire. With one out, Drew Brutcher walked and Kenny Gomez blasted a two-run homer, bringing the score to 6-2.

The Asheville offense erupted in the bottom of the sixth against Snelsire and reliever Drew Dowd. Gomez, Reylin Perez and Tyler Whitaker all came up with RBI hits, tying the game, 7-7.

Bowling Green regained the lead in the top of the seventh inning against Asheville reliever Jose Guedez. Martinez led off the inning with his second homer of the night, catapulting Bowling Green back into the lead, 8-7.

Junior William and Jack Snyder locked down the Asheville offense the rest of the way, ending the game with an 8-7 win.

William (2-1) picked up the win, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four. Guedez (4-5) was given the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits, walking two and striking out seven. Snyder earned the save, pitching a perfect inning with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Garrett Edwards (5-2, 2.47) against Asheville righty Anderson Brito (0-1, 3.28).