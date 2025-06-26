Published 3:17 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Jack Jordan Phelps, 80, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Tuesday, June 24th, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Jack was born in Louisville, KY on March 20, 1945, a son of the late Mary (Winfrey) Phelps and Jack J. Phelps.

He was a member of Jamestown First United Methodist Church, served in the U.S, Marines and was a journalist.

Jack is survived by, wife, Paula (Goodin) Phelps, of Bowling Green, KY and a sister, Winfrey Bates (Brooks), of Jamestown, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents.

Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 28th at Jamestown First United Methodist Church in Jamestown, KY with Bro. Barry Bradshaw and Bro. Dennis Kiser officiating. Public Visitation will be held 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, June 27th and after 8:00 AM till time of service on Saturday, June 28th at Jamestown First United Methodist Church in Jamestown, KY. Burial in the Rexroat Cemetery Jamestown, KY, with full military honors by the Bowling Green Marines honor squad.

Family request memorial donations to the Jamestown First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 47, Jamestown, KY, 42629