Published 3:15 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Maurice Davenport, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 26, 1940 to the late Charles Bernard Davenport and Luvella Tina Stahl Davenport. Maurice was a member of the Mt. Zion Church of Christ.

He graduated from Richardsville High School, Class of 1959. He worked for many years and retired from Lord Corporation. He was also a farmer and a distribution manager for Pepsi and RC Bottling Companies, and he also worked at Country Oven Bakery. Maurice was a gifted carpenter and woodworker, creating many pieces which are displayed in his family’s homes today. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing.

Along with his parents, Maurice was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Judith Louise Stahl Davenport; his sister, Aline Davenport whom he loved dearly and for whom he was a stem cell donor; and a great granddaughter, Audrey May.

He is survived by his two daughters: Marisa Tarrence (Robert) and Lisa Young (Kerry); his five grandchildren: LeAnne May (Jeremy), Adam Tarrence (Sarah), Harrison Young (Kasey), Andrew Tarrence (Hannah), Allie Coode (Rett); 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his devoted canine companion, Lady.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 4:00pm at the Mt. Zion Church of Christ with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday, June 27, 2025 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapel on Broadway and again on Saturday at the church from 2:00pm until the time of service.