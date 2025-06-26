SLIDE SHOW: Community Education hosts 27th annual Stand for Children Day

Published 12:48 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Community organizations and businesses hand out treats, prizes and other goodies to hundreds of children during Community Education's 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Community organizations and businesses handed out treats, prizes and other goodies to hundreds of children during Community Education’s 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.

