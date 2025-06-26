SLIDE SHOW: Community Education hosts 27th annual Stand for Children Day
Published 12:48 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025
Community organizations and businesses hand out treats, prizes and other goodies to hundreds of children during Community Education's 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children in the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s Summer Academic Enrichment Camp receive popsicles from the Step Stone Family and Youth Services booth during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Ellie Carter, 3, of Bowling Green and her 4-year-old brother Nolan practice brushing the teeth of an alligator toy at the Med Center Health Community Clinic and Dental Clinic booth during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Stephanie Wade of Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green and Lawton Insurance sprays hair paint on Jordan Martin’s braids during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman hands out police badge stickers to children in Bowling Green Parks and Recreation’s Summer Fun Camp during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children from various local summer camps stand in line to receive prizes and treats at dozens of organizations’ booths during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Sosa Tisdale from the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s Summer Academic Enrichment Camp plays hopscotch to various food groups at the Step Stone Family and Youth Services booth during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children in the Housing Authority of Bowling Green Summer Academic Enrichment Camp collect rubber bracelets from the Aligned Life Chiropractic booth during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children in the Housing Authority of Bowling Green Summer Academic Enrichment Camp pick out prizes for participating in a balancing competition at the Aligned Life Chiropractic booth during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Hazel Mosley from the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation’s Summer Fun Camp writes her favorite part about riding her bicycle on the BikeWalk BG list at the organization’s booth during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children take turns decorating paper flags with markers and stickers at the City of Bowling Green’s booth during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Hundreds of children from several local summer camps file into the Bowling Green Ballpark for the 27th annual Stand for Children Day on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Jaycon Hibbitt, 1, plays with the bubbles floating around the City of Bowling Green’s booth during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children from Camp Happy Days play with the bubbles floating from the City of Bowling Green’s booth during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Representatives from SAFY help children make butterflies with tissue paper and pipe cleaners during the 27th annual Stand for Children Day at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
