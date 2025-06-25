Woodburn’s Smith claims medalist honors in BGT event Published 11:58 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Woodburn’s Carson Smith claimed medalist honors in the boys’ 15-18 age division at Tuesday’s Bluegrass Golf Tour WestKy Series’ The Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park in Eddyville.

Smith carded a 6-over par 78 to win his division by seven strokes. Bowling Green’s Camden Richerson finished sixth.

Also on Tuesday, Bowling Green’s Ally Jean Stephens won the girls’ 12 and under (9-hole) division in a BGT Series event held at Nevel Meade Golf Course in Prospect.

Stephens fired a 4-over 40 to win her division by a stroke.

Stephens also claimed the division title in the BGT Combo Regional No. 8 after carding a 44 at on Monday at Lake Forest Country Club in Louisville. Stephens’ two-day total of 11-over 84 was good for a two-stroke win in her division.