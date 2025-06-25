Hilltoppers announce signing of MTSU transfer Agee Published 11:46 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Western Kentucky men’s golf head coach Austin King announced the signing of Middle Tennessee transfer Joseph Agee on Wednesday.

“I’m extremely excited for Joseph to join our program and be a Hilltopper,” King said in a news release. “When I first talked with him, I could tell he’d be a great fit right away and I think his athleticism, work ethic and character give him an extremely high ceiling to step in and be successful here.”

A native of Cookeville, Tennessee, Agee played in five rounds for the Blue Raiders this past season as a redshirt freshman and posted a season-best tie for 17th at the Golfweek Invitational.

At Cookeville High School, Agee set a program record with a scoring average of 68. He was under par in 25 of 28 rounds and was a two-time All-State selection. He was twice a district champion and made the cut at the Tennessee Amateur Championship.

The son of Kim and Robert Agee, Joseph has two brothers: Andrew and Robert Jr. His father played basketball and golf at Florida and later played professional golf. His grandfather, Ralph Broyles, played football at Tennessee and Tennessee Tech and is a TTU Hall of Famer. His paternal grandfather played football at Vanderbilt and was drafted by the Chicago Cardinals, while his paternal great-grandfather played baseball at Vanderbilt and in the minor leagues.

SOFTBALL

Western Kentucky’s softball team picked up a commitment from Kentucky transfer Anna Mauck on Tuesday.

Mauck announced her commitment to WKU on social media. The Indianapolis native completed her freshman campaign at UK this past season.

An infielder who prepped at North Lawrence High School, Mauck appeared in 39 games for the Wildcats and tallied 10 hits in 32 at bats with one home run and five RBIs and .219 batting average.

Mauck played against the Hilltoppers three times this past season, going 1-for-1 with an RBI in UK’s 7-5 road win against WKU on Feb. 28, 1-for-2 in an 8-5 road win on March 1 and 0-for-1 in a 9-1 home win on April 15.