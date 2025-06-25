SLIDE SHOW: Warren County South wins Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship

Published 11:02 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/15
Warren County South pitcher Grayson Krantz (27) celebrates hitting a triple to bring two runners home in the third inning in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Warren County South shut out Daviess County for a 14-0 win in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article