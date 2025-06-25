SLIDE SHOW: Warren County South wins Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship
Published 11:02 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Warren County South pitcher Grayson Krantz (27) celebrates hitting a triple to bring two runners home in the third inning in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South pitcher Grayson Krantz (27) pitches to Daviess County’s Luke Howe (22) in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South first baseman Nash Gaebler (11) catches the ball to get Daviess County’s Tucker Berry (7) out on first in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South second baseman Uryah Miller (5) bats in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South left fielder Carter Lobb (6) bats in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South second baseman Uryah Miller (5) slides safely into second beside Daviess County’s Sam Dever (12) in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South first baseman Nash Gaebler (11) bats in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South’s Samuel Kim (34) celebrates hitting a double in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South third baseman Ryder Stinson (16) bats in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South third baseman Ryder Stinson (16) sprints to third in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South right fielder Garner Martin (14) flinches at a loose pitch in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South pitcher Grayson Krantz (27) sprints to third in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South’s Samuel Kim (34) runs home in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South pitcher Grayson Krantz (27) pitches to Daviess County’s Kaden Knott (24) in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South left fielder Carter Lobb (6) throws the ball infield after catching a fly ball hit by Daviess County’s Sam Dever (12) in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Warren County South shut out Daviess County for a 14-0 win in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
