SLIDE SHOW: Warren County South wins Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship

3/15 Swipe or click to see more

Warren County South first baseman Nash Gaebler (11) catches the ball to get Daviess County’s Tucker Berry (7) out on first in South’s 14-0 win over Daviess County in the Little League 10-11 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS