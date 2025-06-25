SLIDE SHOW: BG East wins Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship

Published 11:18 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/15
Bowling Green East celebrates in their 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

BG East won 8-1 over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article