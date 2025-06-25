SLIDE SHOW: BG East wins Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship
Published 11:18 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Bowling Green East celebrates in their 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East pitcher Austin Benter (9) bats in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East’s Mason White (5) bats in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East’s Todd Norwood (23) slides safely into home plate in the second inning in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East’s Todd Norwood (23) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East third baseman Decker Hooks (21) bats in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East left fielder Will Woodward (27) bats in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East left fielder Will Woodward (27) runs to first in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East right fielder May Goff (2) crosses home plate to score a run in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East pitcher Austin Benter (9) pitches to Owensboro Southern third baseman Devin Hibbs (7) in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East first baseman Owen Partington (12) catches the ball to get Owensboro Southern pitcher Myers Mantooth (15) out on first in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East first baseman Owen Partington (12) catches the ball to get Owensboro Southern centerfielder Levi Marks (14) out on first in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East short stop Walker Davis (3) hits a foul ball in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East’s Todd Norwood (23) rounds second in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green East centerfielder Beck Jewell (10) runs to third in BG East’s 8-1 win over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
BG East won 8-1 over Owensboro Southern in the Little League 9-10 All Stars District 1 championship at Basil Griffin Park on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
