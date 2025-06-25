Home
SLIDE SHOW: BG East 11-12’s win District Championship over Owensboro Southern
Published 9:41 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025
By
Caleb Lowndes
Grady Ross pitches during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Hudson Phillips makes a throw during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Tristian Britt (top)attempts to tag out a runner during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Hayden Huff slides into second during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Ryan Roby makes a throw to first during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Jack Brown bats during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Hudson Phillips bats during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Hayden Huff bats during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
Dax Dew sprints to first during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
BG East’s Grady Ross bats during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
BG East’s Grady Ross celebrates a home run during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
BG East players celebrate Grady Ross’ home run during BG East’s 12-3 win over Owensboro South on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Basil Griffin Park in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
