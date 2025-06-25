Jury selection begins at second trial in Crystal Rogers case Published 7:56 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Crystal Rogers
Brooks Houck
Joseph Lawson
A courtroom sketch depicts 10th Circuit Judge Charles Simms at the bench during the first day of the trial of Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson at the Warren County Justice Center. (Image by SYDNEY YOUNG)

The trial for two defendants accused in the disappearance and presumed death of Crystal Rogers began with jury selection Tuesday morning at Warren County Justice Center.

Rogers, a mother of five who lived in Bardstown, was 35 when she disappeared on July 3, 2015.

Her car was found abandoned two days later on the Bluegrass Parkway, and authorities presume she is dead.

Brooks Houck, Rogers’ then-boyfriend, is charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

Joseph Lawson, who worked for Houck, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred in Nelson County, but significant pretrial publicity forced the trial to be moved to Warren County.

Lawson’s father, Steven Lawson, was found guilty last month in Warren County of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

A 15-member jury will be selected to hear the case, of whom 12 will engage in deliberations.

The jury panel is being selected from a pool of 132 prospective jurors.

Nelson Circuit Judge Charles Simms said Tuesday that 10 days have been set aside to hear the case.

Prospective jurors were handed in the courtroom a paper questionnaire which asked for their familiarity with the case and whether they had formed an opinion about the case.

After receiving the completed forms, Simms divided the pool into four groups — prospective jurors who have no knowledge of the case, jurors who have heard of the case but do not know any details, jurors who know some details about the case but have not formed an opinion and jurors who know details about the case and have formed an opinion.

Prospective jurors in the second and third groups, comprising some 75 members of the jury pool, were questioned individually by Simms about the extent of their knowledge and whether they could make a decision about the case based only on the evidence presented in the courtroom.

Many prospective jurors said that they became aware of the case after reports emerged that the trial would be held in Warren County, with most people relating to Simms that they heard about the case through social media, news reports, coworkers or spouses.

Almost all said they could act impartially and decide the case based only on the evidence presented at trial.

Houck’s attorney, Brian Butler, moved for a handful of prospective jurors to be stricken from consideration Tuesday morning when their responses to Simms’ questions indicated familiarity with Steven Lawson’s trial last month.

Jury selection remained ongoing as of early Monday afternoon.