Building permits

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Bowling Green

Sarah Jefferson, 3016 Nashville Road (Sonic), six signs.

GYM Investments LLC, 405 Red Squirrel St., Lot 4, site work, $150,000.

B&B Fireworks, 1870 Westen St., tent.

B&B Fireworks, 2225 Russellville Road, tent.

FRHP, Lincolnshire LLC, 624 Bluegrass Farms Blvd., site work, $1,300,000.

Habitat for Humanity, 408 Woodford Ave., new single-family residence, $180,000.

Scott, Murphy & Daniel, 445 Jody Richards Drive (American Howa KY), commercial interior alteration (mezzanine for storage), $445,000.

Joanie Godsey-Belcher, 2932 Scottsville Road (Arby’s), interior/exterior alteration, $210,000.

Nick Goley, 924 Carriage Court, residential building, $950,000.

Noemi Bonham, 1400 Parkhurst Drive, residential building, $130,000.

Bluegrass Building Consultants, 600 31-W Bypass, alter commercial interior, $250,000.

Cornerstone Construction, 5291 Freesia Lane, Lot 121, residential building, $200,000.

Carlos Salazar, 852 Star Ave., covered patio addition on single-family residence, $9,000.

F&G Holdings, 1352 Carson Aly, Lot 15, residential building, $125,000.

F&G Holdings, 1350 Carson Aly, Lot 16, residential building, $125,000.

Sachin Sawant, 833 Sweet Bay Ave., residential building, $6,500.

Noall Construction, 464 Turkey Run Drive, Lot 671, residential building, $200,000.

Raven Construction, 1425 Stubbins St., new single-family residence, $100,000.