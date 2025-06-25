Bowling Green police investigate apparent shooting Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

At 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, Bowling Green Police officers were called to 1001 US Highway 31W Bypass for a call regarding an assault with a firearm, according to a BGPD social media post.

Upon arrival, officers located one deceased male inside the business.

Detectives and officers are actively canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance, while crime scene processors are collecting physical evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000.

The investigation remains ongoing.