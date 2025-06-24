Hot Rods roar past Dash for 16-6 road win Published 10:28 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Bowling Green Hot Rods used one of their best offensive performances of the season to blow past the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday for a 16-6 win in South Atlantic League action at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Asheville (32-37 overall, 3-1 second half) plated the first runs of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Garrett Gainey. Joseph Sullivan was hit by a pitch and Walker Janek singled, putting runners on the corners. Alejandro Nunez doubled, scoring both runners, giving the Tourists a 2-0 lead.

Asheville added another run in the bottom of the second on a Drew Vogel solo homer, making it a 3-0 game.

The Hot Rods (37-31, 3-1) brought in a run in the top of the third against Tourists starter Jean Pinto. With two outs, Adrian Santana singled and stole second. Emilien Pitre followed with an RBI base hit, scoring Santana, making it a 3-1 game.

The Tourists plated another run off Gainey in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Chase Jaworsky, bringing the score to 4-1.

Bowling Green scored three runs in top of the fourth against Pinto. Raduelis Martinez pushed in a run with a bases-loaded walk, Jhon Diaz drove in another run with a groundout, and Santana knocked in the final score of the inning with a base hit, tying the game at 4-4.

The Hot Rods kept up the momentum, driving in four more runs in the top of the fifth against Tourists reliever Cody Tucker. An error and RBI hits from Ryan Spikes and Carlos Colmenarez gave the Hot Rods the lead, 8-4.

Asheville added a run in the bottom of the fourth on a Santana error, bringing the score to 8-5.

Between the sixth and seventh innings, Bowling Green scored eight more runs. Spikes, Colmenarez, Martinez, Santana and Pitre all had run-scoring plays to boost the Hot Rods’ lead to 16-5.

Asheville brought in their final run in the bottom of the seventh on an Oliver Carrillo RBI base hit, bringing the score to a final, 16-6.

BG’s Jonalbert Rumbol (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 2 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out one batter. Nick Swinney (2-3) was given the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with one walk.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Gary Gill Hill (2-5, 4.84) against Asheville righty Yeriel Santos (0-6, 8.74).