Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Buddy Butler, 93, of Bowling Green, passed away on June 23, 2025 at Colonial Center. The Warren County native was the son of the late Alex Butler and Oval Howell Butler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Oleda Runner Butler; and two sisters, Lavinia Weber and Ruth Hyden.

Buddy was a member of Greenhill Church and served in the United States Army. He was a farmer and school bus driver for Warren County Schools for 45 years.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 26 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 26 at the funeral home.

He is survived by a son, Clint Butler (Tisia); and a granddaughter, Telia Butler (Jeremy).

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Greenhill Church.