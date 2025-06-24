Norma Lee Barker (Huffaker)

Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Norma Lee Barker, age 88, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at the Bowling Green Medical Center after a very brief illness with cancer. Norma was born on March 16, 1937 in Collins, Iowa to the late Dale W. and Ruby Osborne Huffaker.

Along with her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband of over 13 years, Donald “Donnie” Thomas Barker; a son, Steven Ray Moorman; her brother, Darwin Huffaker and his wife Bev Huffaker; and a sister-in-law, Katie Huffaker.

Norma was a lifelong member of the Salvation Army Church where she was also a Sunday School Teacher. She was a woman of faith who committed to sharing the gospel at work and everywhere else she went. Norma worked with her husband at Barker’s Shoe Repair in Bowling Green until his passing in 1977 and continued his business for over 30 years before retirement. She was known for being one of the very first business women in the county, she inspired many prominent women who hold positions in Bowling Green today.

In her spare time, Norma enjoyed crafts and decoupage especially with the youth at her church. She loved to go to yard sales and thrifting. Her favorite thing of all was spending time with her family and very close friends.

Norma is survived by her son, Clifford “Cliff” Barker (Fran) of Edmonton; her daughter, Kim Wiseman (Chuck) of Franklin; her brother, Max Edward Huffaker of Collins, Iowa; 9 Grandchildren: Michael Brooks, Michelle Erwin, Christian “Moe” Barker, Brandon Vincent (Maria), Charles “Chuck” Wiseman III, Nicholas Dyer, Destiny Dyer, Jesse Dyer, and Jackson Dyer; 10 Great Grand-Children; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many children whom she loved dearly and considered her own.

A Celebration of Norma’s Life will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 3:00pm at the Salvation Army Church at 401 West Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.