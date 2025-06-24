One dead in Barren crash Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Barren County left one person dead.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called around 3 p.m. Monday to Edmonton Road and Veterans Outer Loop in Glasgow.

Preliminary investigation found that a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by James Deichmueller, 82, of Selma, North Carolina, was traveling south on Veterans Outer Loop when it failed to yield to a traffic control device and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Charles Davis, 51, of Glasgow, and traveling west on Edmonton Road.

Deichmueller was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.