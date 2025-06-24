Driver killed in Edmonson crash

Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

By the Daily News

A two-vehicle crash on Ky. 728 Monday evening in Edmonson County claimed the life of one person.

According to KSP, the agency was contacted shortly before 7 p.m. Monday to respond to the crash.

KSP said troopers learned that a 2001 Mercedes-Benz, driven by Laura McCain, 55, of Lindseyville, was traveling east on Ky. 728 and was attempting to turn left into a gravel parking lot, when her car drove into the path of a westbound 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Raymond Jaggers, 35, of Mammoth Cave.

McCain was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

