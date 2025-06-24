KSP investigates fatal accidents in Barren, Edmonson Published 9:32 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Kentucky State Police are investigating two car accidents that left two people dead in Barren and Edmonson counties on Monday.

Post 3 of the Kentucky State Police received a call at 3 p.m. Monday from the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance at the intersection of Edmonton Road and Veterans Outer Loop.

A 2017 Nissan Rogue operated by James Deichmueller, 82, of Selma, North Carolina, was traveling south on Veterans Outer Loop and failed to yield, striking a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Charles Davis, 51, of Glasgow, who was traveling west.

KSP stated that Deichmueller was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

At 7 p.m. Monday, KSP received a call from the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance at the 3900 Block of Nolin Dam Road (Ky. 728).

KSP reported Tuesday morning that Laura McCain, 55, of Lindseyville, was traveling east on Ky. 728 in a 2001 Mercedes-Benz and was making a left turn when she entered the path of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler traveling west on Ky. 728, driven by Raymond Jaggers, 35, of Mammoth Cave.

McCain was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield where she succumbed to her injuries.

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing. KSP was assisted at the scene by the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office and Edmonson County EMS.