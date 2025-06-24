SLIDE SHOW: BGPD delivers cold treats to public during summer’s first Popsicle Patrol
Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Bowling Green Police Department Sgt. Brad Hogue hands out popsicles to Warren County Public Library camp counselors as he, Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman and cadet Kamryn Marsh make stops through downtown Bowling Green and local parks to hand out popsicles and iced water bottles as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Ameila Anderson, 4, enjoys a popsicle as she and her sisters Abigail and Arrow take a break from playing in the splash pad at Lampkin Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, while Bowling Green Police Department Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman, Sgt. Brad Hogue and cadet Kamryn Marsh hand out popsicles and water bottles as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Abel Dorsett, 2, enjoys a popsicle beside his grandmother Amanda Pratt on a bench at Fountain Square Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as a group of Bowling Green Police Department officers and cadets go around handing out popsicles and water bottles as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer throughout downtown Bowling Green and various parks.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Connor Ormon, 7, is handed a popsicle by Bowling Green Police Department cadet Kamryn Marsh beside his brother Levi and mother Megan at Fountain Square Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as a group of Bowling Green Police Department officers and cadets go around handing out popsicles and water bottles as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer throughout downtown Bowling Green and various parks.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman pets Cheryl Findley’s dogs Namine and Ventus as she, Sgt. Brad Hogue and cadet Kamryn Marsh hand out popsicles and water bottles at Fountain Square Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer throughout downtown Bowling Green and various parks.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Cheryl Findley’s dogs Namine and Ventus lick up half of a popsicle as Bowling Green Police Department Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman, Sgt. Brad Hogue and cadet Kamryn Marsh hand out popsicles and water bottles at Fountain Square Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer throughout downtown Bowling Green and various parks.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
McKenzie Glass and her 1-year-old daughter Finley Matthews play in the water fountains at Circus Square Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as a group of Bowling Green Police Department officers and cadets gather to hand out popsicles and water bottles as part of their first Popsicle Patrol of the summer throughout downtown Bowling Green and various parks.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman interacts with a group of boys as they play in the water fountains at Circus Square Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, while she and a group of Bowling Green Police Department officers and cadets gather to hand out popsicles and water bottles as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer throughout downtown Bowling Green and various parks.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department Sgt. Brad Hogue fishes out popsicles from a cooler as he, Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman and cadet Kamryn Marsh make stops through downtown Bowling Green and local parks to hand out popsicles and iced water bottles as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Bowling Green Police Department Sgt. Brad Hogue, Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman and cadet Kamryn Marsh made stops through downtown Bowling Green and local parks on Tuesday afternoon to hand out popsicles and iced water bottles to community members to cool off in the heat as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
