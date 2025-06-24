SLIDE SHOW: BGPD delivers cold treats to public during summer’s first Popsicle Patrol

8/10 Swipe or click to see more

Bowling Green Police Department Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman interacts with a group of boys as they play in the water fountains at Circus Square Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, while she and a group of Bowling Green Police Department officers and cadets gather to hand out popsicles and water bottles as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer throughout downtown Bowling Green and various parks. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS