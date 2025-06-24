SLIDE SHOW: BGPD delivers cold treats to public during summer’s first Popsicle Patrol

Bowling Green Police Department Sgt. Brad Hogue hands out popsicles to Warren County Public Library camp counselors as he, Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman and cadet Kamryn Marsh make stops through downtown Bowling Green and local parks to hand out popsicles and iced water bottles as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Bowling Green Police Department Sgt. Brad Hogue, Community Resource officer Amber Kae Bowman and cadet Kamryn Marsh made stops through downtown Bowling Green and local parks on Tuesday afternoon to hand out popsicles and iced water bottles to community members to cool off in the heat as part of BGPD’s first Popsicle Patrol of the summer.

