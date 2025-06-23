Tops land 11 on Phil Steele Preseason All-CUSA teams Published 10:28 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Western Kentucky’s football program had 11 players recognized on Phil Steele’s 2025 Preseason All-Conference USA Team, the publication has announced.

The group includes five players that were named Preseason First Team All-CUSA by the publication. Offensively, the Hilltoppers’ selections were highlighted by quarterback Maverick McIvor, receiver KD Hutchinson and tackle Marshall Jackson on the First Team, while punter Cole Maynard and long snapper Rex Robich received Preseason First Team All-CUSA nods on special teams.

Kicker John Cannon received Second Team recognition, and receiver Matthew Henry, defensive end Harper Holloman and cornerback Kent Robinson were named Preseason Third Team All-CUSA. Tight end Noah Meyers and defensive lineman Mackavelli Malotumau represented WKU on the Preseason All-CUSA Fourth Team.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2025 season with a Week 0 CUSA game against Sam Houston on Aug. 23 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.