Tops’ Wideman named to All-America squad Published 3:00 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Western Kentucky outfielder Ryan Wideman was named to the Baseball America All-America Second Team, the publication announced last week.

Wideman is the fifth Hilltopper to be selected as a Baseball America All-American, joining Jake Sanford (2019), Wade Gaynor (2009), Lorenzo Ferguson (1997) and Chris Turner (1988).

This is Wideman’s first Second Team All-American nod and fourth All-American recognition since the end of the 2025 campaign. He was previously named a First Team All-American by NCBWA and ABCA/Rawlings while being tabbed as a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game USA.

Email newsletter signup

The Marietta, Georgia, native was tabbed as the Conference USA Player and Newcomer of the Year following an outstanding season on the diamond, slashing .398 / .466 / .652 with 97 hits, 10 home runs, six triples, 20 doubles, 68 RBIs, 71 runs scored and 45 stolen bases. His 45 stolen bags are the most in a season in program history, while his 97 hits rank third in a season in program history.

The junior finished the season leading CUSA in batting average (.398), hits (97), triples (6), total bases (159) and stolen bases (45). He ranked top five in the league in 12 offensive categories.

The star outfielder was recognized on the All-CUSA First Team and was one of four Hilltoppers selected to the CUSA All-Tournament Team following WKU’s first CUSA title run.

Midway through the season, he was named a Perfect Game USA First Team All-American, a D1Baseball Second Team All-American and he was selected the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List. He also earned CUSA Player of the Week on March 17 after an absurd four-game stretch. He went 11-for-21 (.524) at the plate with a grand slam, five doubles, two triples, 11 RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases. He started the week on fire as he hit for the first recorded cycle in program history against Southern Illinois. He finished the night 4-for-6 with a grand slam, a double, a triple, a stolen base and a single-game program record nine RBIs.

After WKU’s season ended in the NCAA Tournament regionals, Wideman entered the NCAA transfer portal and committed to Clemson.

Wideman competed in the 2025 MLB Draft Scouting Combine last weekend from June 17-21 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The 2025 MLB Draft is set to begin next month, starting on July 13.