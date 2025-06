Published 11:27 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Glen Hatler, 86,  passed on June 18, 2025 at his home. He is Survived by his Wife Linda Gooch, 2 daughters; Marisa Hopkins (Mark) & Karin Foster, 2 grandsons, 5 great grandchildren. Retired from Houchens Ind. after 47 years.

Visitation: Sat. from 5-7pm & Sun. from 11am to 2pm in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville Funeral 2pm Sunday.