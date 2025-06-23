Barbara Whitaker (Thomas)

Published 11:30 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Barbara Thomas Whitaker, 80 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was the daughter of the late James H. Thomas and Effie Mae Kerley Thomas. She was preceded in death by a brother, Woodrow Thomas and two sisters, Dorothy Dunning and Mary Jo Thomas, and her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Williams. She was the wife of the late Paul Whitaker. Barbara was a retired school cafeteria worker at Bristow and Oakland schools. She was a graduate of Bristow High School where she was a valedictorian of Class of 62. She was a member of Dedicated Baptist Church where she was church secretary and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with her grandbabies.

Leaving to cherish her memory is her husband, Billy Williams, two daughters, Rita Smith and Kaye Montgomery (Brad), two step children, Michael Williams (Danielle) and Michelle Cline, ten grandchildren, Heather Thompson (Troy), Staci Bell (Michael), Hannah Alvey, Kristen Newman (Will), Jake Smith (Tristen), Matt Montgomery (April), Brian Montgomery (Nan), Chad Montgomery (Elaine), Austin Marr and Dakota Decker, 19 great grandchildren; six brothers-in-law, Kenneth Whitaker, Mitchell Whitaker (Mary), Earl Glenn, Charles Williams (Faye), Tommy Williams (Sharon) and Johnny Williams (Gwen), two sisters-in-law, Judy Hopper (Steve) and Linda Hendrick (Bobby); several nieces and nephews; special friends, Bea Talley, Faye and Jerry Meredith.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.