‘The Wizard of Oz’ coming to SKyPAC stage Published 11:10 am Monday, June 23, 2025

The beloved tale of a girl named Dorothy, a cowardly lion, a tin man and a scarecrow who follow a yellow brick road is coming soon to the SKyPAC stage.

Directed by Broadway veteran Diane DiCroce, Ramsey Theatre Company’s sixth production, “The Wizard of Oz,” is scheduled for June 27-29.

“We are grateful to have a professional theatre company that truly brings the Broadway feel right here to Bowling Green,” said Makenzie Belcher, associate marketing manager at SKyPAC. “While ‘The Wizard of Oz’ stays pretty close to the movie, there are some special added elements that are original to the stage version.”

She said some of the exciting firsts include flying effects, large-scale puppetry and magical projections “that bring Oz to life like never before.”

The cast of 39 blends professional actors from across the United States — including Nick DiSandro, Craig Sherman, Madison Alexander, and Zachary Dyer — with local talent and familiar faces like Ashlee Quinn.

RTC alumni returning to the stage include Jesse McFarland (“Beauty and the Beast”, “Floyd Collins”), Zachary Dyer (“Grease”), Ella Jones (“Floyd Collins”), and JJ Gibson (“Beauty and the Beast” and “Cinderella”).

Belcher said the cast has been rehearsing for close to two months and “have put their whole heart into it.

“The audiences will be in for a treat,” she said.

The music and score is filled with many well-known classics like “Over the Rainbow,” “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard” and more.

All RTC musical productions feature a live orchestra provided by Orchestra Kentucky. Conducting and musical direction will be by Dove-award winner Dick Tunney.

The show also marks the debut of RTC’s new Youth Ensemble, which Belcher said will add even more heart and energy to the stage.

Belcher said the production is recommended for all ages, “so gather your entire family and experience it together.”

“This story has been near and dear to so many people through all these years, spanning generations,” she said. “The magic of it continues to live on.”

There are three chances for audiences to experience “The Wizard of Oz,” with showings at 7:30 p.m. June 27 and 28 and at 3 p.m. June 29.

“Since it is so family-friendly, we wanted to be sure to add a matinee option so families could come and enjoy it without having to worry about a late night,” Belcher said.

Tickets can only be purchased at theskypac.com or by calling the box office at (270) 904-1880.

The Ramsey Theatre Company will be making the official new season announcement in the next few weeks. There will be a total of three RTC productions and two National Broadway tours.