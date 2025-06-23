Man arrested after crash, pursuit Published 3:14 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

A man accused of being involved in a car crash and later fleeing from police was arrested Sunday evening.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called around 6 p.m. Sunday about a reported collision at the 30-mile marker of Interstate 65.

Before troopers arrived there, police received another call that Christian Smith, 22, of Flossmoor, Illinois, was involved in the crash and had fled from the scene after carjacking a black Subaru Forrester, KSP said.

Email newsletter signup

The vehicle was found traveling north on U.S. 31-W, and KSP attempted to stop the vehicle, leading to a pursuit that ended with Smith’s arrest after he stopped on the northbound on-ramp to I-65 in Park City, according to KSP.

Smith was charged with attempted carjacking, theft by unlawful taking, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), fourth-degree assault, DUI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and speeding.