Despite bond being set, Ernesto Manuel-Andres to remain detained Published 3:51 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Then-Teranga Academy student Ernesto Manuel-Andres sits on a swing at Chaney's Dairy Barn during a field trip last summer. (SUBMITTED)

The Department of Homeland Security has blocked the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, despite a federal immigration judge ordering that he be released on bond, according to the nonprofit working with him.

On Monday, the judge had set the bond at $1,500, adding that it was the lowest bond legally allowed — “a clear acknowledgment that he poses no danger or flight risk and should return home,” Fugees Family stated in a release.

Then, DHS reserved its right to appeal the decision — meaning Manuel-Andres will remain locked up while DHS decides whether to appeal, which can take up to 30 days, said Fugees Family CEO and Founder Luma Mufleh, citing the judge.

Manuel-Andres looked dejected, with his head down, as if he couldn’t look up, Mufleh said. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the teenager June 4 despite his being legally authorized to stay in the U.S., Manuel-Andres’ attorneys and Mufleh have said.

“(They’re) trying to break him, for him to say, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ ” Mufleh said.

If granted bond, Manuel-Andres could have been released within one to two days, the law firm Minsky, McCormick and Hallagan, PC previously said.

“It’s so unnecessarily, heartbreakingly cruel to dangle his freedom in front of him and then take it away,” Mufleh said. “This is a test of what kind of country we are … Our laws say kids like Ernesto should be protected. What happened today was cruelty, pure and simple.”

Mufleh added that she wants to see elected federal officials and the governor release statements and act in support of Manuel-Andres.

“They should be getting answers to this ridiculousness,” she said.

During the hearing, some 25-30 sat in vigil at First Christian Church waiting to hear of the results.

The news was devastating to them, said Cathy Severns, one among the group and a leader of SOKY Indivisible.

“SOKY Indivisible is shocked and devastated by the news that DHS continues to hold Ernesto without cause,” Severns said. “We ask that Sen. McConnell, Sen. Paul, Rep. Guthrie, and Governor Beshear do everything in their power to intervene on Ernesto’s behalf.”

Severns added that they’re asking federal legislators to use their oversight authority over federal agencies to stop detainments such as those of Manuel-Andres.

Background

ICE’s charge alleges that Manuel-Andres unlawfully entered the U.S. without admission or parole — but doesn’t mention any of his legal paperwork, his law firm Minsky, McCormick and Hallagan, PC has said.

Manuel-Andres obtained legal authorization to be in the U.S. and protection from deportation after entering the U.S. as an accompanied minor and processed into custody at the Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to the law firm.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has granted him the legal classification Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) – for youth who’ve survived abandonment, abuse or neglect, Beata Leja, principal attorney at the law firm, has said.

In Manuel-Andres’ case, the Department of Homeland Security also granted him Deferred Action, which provides legal protection from deportation, she has said. The SIJ classification remains valid indefinitely, while the Deferred Action protection remains valid until February 2029, Leja has said.

ICE hasn’t responded to previous requests for comment.