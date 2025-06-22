Enough with the excuses
Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025
Enough with the excuses
Rep. Brett Guthrie claims he has “No Role” in the tragic case of 18 year old Ernesto Manuel-Andres. The answer is not only callous – it’s also wrong.
Is he so afraid of political backlash that he won’t defend an immigrant, even one apprehended unjustly? Sen. Van Hollen of Maryland certainly knew he had a role when he intervened in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Email newsletter signup
We deserve a representative who stands up for every person in Kentucky’s Second District. It’s time for courageous challengers from both parties to step forward and show us what true leadership means. Enough silence. Enough excuses. We can – and must – do better.
Tom Morris
Bowling Green