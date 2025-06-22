Enough with the excuses Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

Enough with the excuses

Rep. Brett Guthrie claims he has “No Role” in the tragic case of 18 year old Ernesto Manuel-Andres. The answer is not only callous – it’s also wrong.

Is he so afraid of political backlash that he won’t defend an immigrant, even one apprehended unjustly? Sen. Van Hollen of Maryland certainly knew he had a role when he intervened in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Email newsletter signup

We deserve a representative who stands up for every person in Kentucky’s Second District. It’s time for courageous challengers from both parties to step forward and show us what true leadership means. Enough silence. Enough excuses. We can – and must – do better.

Tom Morris

Bowling Green