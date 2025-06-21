Whitleys celebrate 60th anniversary Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Gary and Barbara Whitley of Smiths Grove celebrated their 60th anniversary June 20, 2025.

The couple was married by Bro. Roger Littrell at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Warren County.

They have two children, Shannon Whitley and Jenny Goad and her husband, Scott Goad; and one grandson, Reid Goad.

The couple still resides on the family farm near Smiths Grove.

Congratulations on 60 years of marriage Mom and Dad- We love you.