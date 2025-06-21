Shipley awarded Honorary State FFA Degree Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Danny Shipley of Scottsville was awarded the Honorary State FFA Degree at a special ceremony during the 96th State FFA Convention in Lexington.

The Honorary Degree is awarded to adults who have made a significant contribution to the state association.

Past recipients of the award have included several Kentucky governors, various leaders in agriculture and education and numerous individuals who have provided service to the organization over the course of multiple years.

Since retiring as a teacher of agriculture, Shipley has volunteered each year to serve as the FFA superintendent of the Kentucky State Fair Dairy Show.

Kentucky FFA is an organization of over 24,000 middle and high school students enrolled in agricultural education courses.

The organization currently has 186 chapters in 115 counties. Nationally, FFA has over 1 million members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.