Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opens Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opened for its 50th camping season on June 9.

The camp, which will run through July 17, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building self-esteem and teaching respect for oneself, others and law enforcement professionals.

The camp serves boys and girls on alternating weeks.

Camp activities include arts and crafts, nature, sports, swimming, fishing, archery and various enrichment programs such as leadership, drug awareness, fire prevention and horse appreciation.

Campers attending the week of June 9 were from Breckinridge, Carlisle, Daviess, Hopkins, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Oldham, Shelby, Trimble and Warren counties.