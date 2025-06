Two area students named to Georgetown College dean’s list Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Jaxson Ryan Shoulders of Munfordville and Corey E. Bitterling of Bowling Green were named to the spring 2025 dean’s list at Georgetown College.

To qualify, a student must have completed the spring semester with at least 12 credit hours and a minimum 3.7 GPA.