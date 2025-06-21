Area students named to dean’s and president’s lists at Campbellsville University Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Several area students were named to the dean’s and president’s lists at Campbellsville University for the spring 2025 semester.

Dean’s list: Preston Bee of Bowling Green, Drake Bowers of Bowling Green, Zoe Brownfield of Glasgow, Chloe Grayson of Oakland, Kadyn Hargis of Glasgow, Yaheisha Israel of Bowling Green, Samuel Larson of Lewisburg, Selynna Metcalfe of Bowling Green, Brianna Miller of Bowling Green, Cheyanne Mizell of Scottsville, Elizabeth Morrow of Bowling Green, Rachel Palmer of Bowling Green, Sarrah Palmer of Bowling Green, Caroline Pitcock of Alvaton, Hallie Simpson of Round Hill, Callie Webb of Brownsville and Kenton Wilson of Woodburn.

President’s list: Danyale Atwell of Mammoth Cave, Carson Beckham of Smiths Grove, Claire Dayton of Franklin, Hannah Gearlds of Glasgow, Lauren Huizenga of Glasgow, LaAuhnni Lewis of Bowling Green, Carrie Mahaney of Bowling Green, Zackary Phelps of Morgantown, Megan Privett of Bowling Green, Sierra Purkerson of Rockfield, Ayden Sprowles of Alvaton, Alison Ward of Bowling Green, Liberty White of Alvaton and Conleigh Wilson of Woodburn.