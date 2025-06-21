Deeds Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Estate of Robert A. Newman to Gomez Construction, land on Leland Drive, $37,500.

Kyle Richardson to Alexis Isable, land on Blakey Street, $200,000.

RE Property Investment LLC to Mark Vaughn, Lot 5-96, Olde Stone subdivision, $690,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Khan Lam and Niang Ngaih, Lot 34, Stagner Farms subdivision, $309,800.

Estate of Leila Davis to Suzanne Gallagher and Myra Hennessy, Lot 1. Ralph and Leila Davis minor subdivision, no tax.

Brian Boisseau to Nathan Phelps, land on Butler Avenue, $104,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Karen and Wesley Potter, Lot 245, Stagner Farms subdivision, $514,439.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Logan Woods, Lot 253, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $289,800.

Austin and Sarah Matney to William and Aubree Pemberton, Lot 59, The Crossings at Cave Mill, $285,000.

Jessica and Jayson McElroy to Jeremiah Jones and Christopher and Carrie Jones, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 21, page 133, $65,000.

Robbie Johnson to Big Dog Investments LLC, tract 3, Richpond-Rockfield Road, $100,000.

Christopher and Dorothy Miller to Christopher and Dorothy Miller, Lots 142 and 142-1, Hillview Mills Planned Development subdivision, no tax.

Christopher and Dorothy Miller to Christopher and Dorothy Miller, Lot 97, Hillview Mills Planned Development subdivision, no tax.

Benny and Paul Burch to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 49, Kenway Estates subdivision, $107,000.

Heather Freeman to Lisa Duffin and Boyd Rexroat, Lot 21, The Heritage subdivision, $340,000.

Rahil Rafeedheen and Zahra Ronaghi to Sardar Hassan Ijaz and Areeba Shahnawaz, land near Culpepper Street, $685,000.

MNH2 Properties LLC to Christian and Rachel Rogers, Lot 3, Taylor subdivision, $275,000.

Rosie Properties LLC to Anna and Nathaniel Guyer, Lot 9, Hudson Lands subdivision, $215,000.

Judy Tynes Glass to Michael Stephen Glass and Judy Tynes Glass Joint Revocable Trust, land on Nutwood Avenue, no tax.

Steve Musson to Dina and Michael Warick, Lot 417, Northridge subdivision, $216,900.

Carl and Claire Frost to Susan Goodrich and Judith McDougall, Lot 3, Donald and Lela Smith subdivision, $325,000.

Drew and McKenna Donoho to Robert and Pamela Hackett, Lot 5, Brittany Keown and Terry Nunn property subdivision, $350,000.

Mark Huston to Lewis and Nancy Jenkins, land in minor plat book 5, page 158, $107,027.88.

Scott and Melissa McWaters to David and Lorena Pelham, Lot 314-2, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $219,900.

Lewis Walker to Brian and Angela Geringswald, land on Cemetery Road, $450,000.

Sean and Angela Brennan to Michael and Susan Andresen, Lot 5, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $700,000.

Scott Duncan Hines to Deena Brown, Lot 309-2, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $222,000.

Jean Hamilton and Wanda Hamilton to Benjamin and Tina Lamb, Lot 2, minor plat book 14, page 176, $675,000.

IW Solutions LLC to Andrew and McKenna Donoho, Lot 5-2. James Word subdivision, $475,000.

Susan and Malcolm Cherry to Jason and Natalie Cherry, Lot 71, Malcolm Cherry subdivision, no tax.

Justin and Lesslye Harris to Ryan and Ashley Ladd, Lot 5-66, Olde Stone subdivision, $965,000.

Freedom Property Group LLC to Jonathan Harshman, Lot 14, Jennings Mill subdivision, $150,000.

Sonya Winters and Auda Binkley Beasley Jr. to Sonya Winters and Gage Chapman, Lot 99, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, no tax.

Janetta and Patrick Gray to Patrick and Jennifer Morris, Lot 2, Donald and Ruth Holland minor subdivision, $275,000.

American Dream Vacation Rentals LLC to Lorena Hebert, Lot 5, Bon Aire Village subdivision, $222,500.

Richard and Amy Vernon to Joe Neal and Patricia Ballance and Neal and Kathleen Ballance, Tract 1 (land near Rockfield); and Tracts 2 and 3 (land near Larmon Mill Shakertown Road), $1,300,000.

Jessica and William Baker to Hunter and Gracie Harris, land on Herrington Ave., $185,000.

German American Wealth Advisory Group as QI for Rushing Properties LLC, Lots 51 and 52, South Haven subdivision, no tax.

Belynda Yeckering and Jeremy Austin to Jimmy Wayne Borders Jr., Lot 1, A.E. Brown minor subdivision, $12,500.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marcello Sebastian Salazar Alfonzo, Lot 38, South Park Commons subdivision, $334,800.

William and Elizabeth Gann to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near Old Morgantown Pike $100,000.

Bruce Smith to Margarita Asranbayeva and Johongir Muradov, Unit 4 in Lot 46, The Traditions at Lovers Lane, $275,000.

Kamal and Abhilasha Singh to Kamal Singh Revocable Trust and the Abhilasha Singh Revocable Trust, Lot 3-2, Olde Stone subdivision, no tax.

Carlthell and Linda Green to Justin Carlthell Green Irrevocable Trust, Lot 6, Thomas Webb subdivision, no tax.

Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Meredith Jordan, Lot 301, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $355,000.

Vehad Cakor and Elvisa Ibisevic to Irfan Waheed and Riffat Abid, Lot 136, The Summit subdivision, $1,135,000.

Royal SIP 2B Owner LLC to Brad J. Harrell Rental LLC, Lots 19 and 20, $450,000.

Venetta Robinson to Abbie Murley, Lot 32, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $420,000.

David and Carolyn Coldwell to David Coldwell and Carolyn Coldwell Revocable Living Trust, land near Ky. 622, no tax.

Sowell Real Estate LLC to Melvin and Andrea Montierth, Lot 655, Greystone subdivision, $307,900.

Michael Moore to Jerry Adams, Lot 258, McKinney Farms subdivision, $245,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ever Leandro Santiesteban Jimez and Elisa Ines Contrera Gonzalez, Lot 52, South Park Commons subdivision, $319,800.

Farmers Bank & Trust Company to Sonya Donaldson, Lot 217, McKinney Farms subdivision, $263,500.

William and Rebecca Price to Ross and Lexie Wanner, Lot 6-1, Mount Victor Place Lucian Hays Farms subdivision, $1,095,000.

Bryant and Gina Smith and Bennett Smith to Maribel Echeverria Alas, Lot 28, Sunrise addition, $126,000.

Jacob McAndrews to Betty Shrum, Lot 67, Bellevue subdivision, $225,000.

Shirley Roberts to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, land near Broadway, $151,000.

Corey Summers to Jon Payne Jr., Lot 125, McFadden Ferry subdivision, $230,000.

Kenneth and Jeannine Skeen to Luke and Shannon Douthitt, five tracts of land recorded in deed book 1257, page 723, $1,230,000.

Zhannat Khayaliyeva to Zhannat Khayaliyeva, Lot 73, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $393,390.

Bruce Kohnz , Deborah Maziarz and Bruce Kohnz to Bruce Cletus Kohnz Revocable Living Trust, Lot 132, Belle Haven subdivision, $479,900.

Joe T. Davis to The Joe Terry Davis Trust, Lot 11, Callaway Gardens, $313,350.

Juliette Keith to Jessica Mendez, land near Ky. 185, $160,000.

Lal Pek Mawi to Reuben and Madeline Windom, Lot 32, Rockfield Estates subdivision, $290,000.

Timothy and Jennifer Vincent to Ricky and Alice Davis, Lot 9, Homestead Court subdivision, $225,000.

Joseph and Jenn Cutrona to Timothy and Jennifer Vincent, Lot 365, Hunting Creek subdivision, $710,000.

Travis and Sharna Dixon to Jacob and Anne-Claire Burton, Lot 137, Hartland subdivision, $535,000.

Top Gun Properties LLC to Carlos Antonio Ramirez Hernandez and Patricia Lopez Barragan, land near Glass-Scoggins Road, $140,000.

Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group LLC to Nancy McCaa, land near Tenth Street, $103,000.

Randy and Kimberly Huff to Huff Family Trust, Lot 58, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, no tax.

Teresa Hunt to Brian Boso and Rita Shaw-Boso, Lot 147, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $627,500.

Patricia Bunch to Jeffery Sullivan, Lot 20, Deerfield subdivision, $240,000.

Crystal and Taylor Hagen to Russell and Leigh Malone, Lot 89, Stagner Farms, $415,000.

Brandi Duvall to Sonya and John Edwards Jr., Lot 13, Williamsgate Place subdivision, $535,000.

Craig and Betsy Sparks to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near 31-W Bypass, $32,775.

Elisabet Valadez Aranda and Jose Migel Valdivia Rodriguez, Lot 4, Idle Acres subdivision, $304,900.

Hammer Homes LLC to Celia Reid and Eric Zipperian, Lot 353, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $289,900.

BAB Properties LLC to Bu Reh and Shae Meh and Andy Preh, Lot 650, Greystone subdivision, $289,000.

Stephen and Jana Daniel and Joseph Muchina and Lizette Garcia, Lot 71, Cedar Pointe subdivision, $305,000.

Scott and Kimberly Daniels to David and Christine Keltner, Lot 3-89, Olde Stone subdivision, $685,000.

Robert and Pamela Tallman to Daniel and Katherine Brock, Lot 171, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $624,900.

Kevin and Michelle Glenn to Stephen and Crystal Young to Michael and Sarah Chambless, land near Threlkel Ferry Road, $420,000.

Andrew and Ashley Stewart to Daniel and Cassie Aagard, Lot 92, Weatherstone subdivision, $285,000.

Jessica and Scott Harmon to Benson Place LLC, land on Benson Avenue, $340,000.

Rebecca and Edward Nunnelee III to Nunnelee Family Revocable Trust, Lot 18, Walnut Ridge subdivision, no tax.

Mark and Danielle Kaczynski to Jimmy and Kendra Gipson, Lot 39, Rivergreen subdivision, $1,835,000.