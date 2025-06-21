Nichols pitches Hot Rods to 7-1 win over Hub City Published 10:20 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

Starting pitcher TJ Nichols went six innings and struck out nine batters as the Bowling Green Hot Rods took down the Hub City Spartanburgers 7-1 in South Atlantic League action on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Spartanburgers (31-36 overall, 0-2 second half) struck first in the top of the first inning against Nichols. Keith Jones ll smacked a first-pitch solo home run to right field, moving Hub City in front, 1-0.

Bowling Green (36-30, 2-0) knotted things up in the bottom of the first against Spartanburgers starter Mason Molina. Adriana Santana reached on an infield single and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Mac Horvath walked, and a double steal and a throwing error brought Santana in to score, tying the game at 1-1.

The Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with Hub City reliever Josh Mollerus on the mound. Emilien Pitre smoked a ground-rule double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Ryan Spikes reached on a throwing error by Gleider Figuereo plating Pitre, pushing Bowling Green in front, 2-1.

Bowling Green poured it on in the bottom of the seventh against Spartanburgers reliever Seth Clark. The first five batters worked a walk for Bowling Green, plating a pair of runners, and loading the bases. Daniel Vellojin singled, scoring another run and Raudelis Martinez worked a walk to push in another score, making it 6-1 Hot Rods.

The Hot Rods added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with Wilian Bormie on the mound. Santana doubled and Emilien Pitre singled resulting in a throwing error from Luis Marquez, scoring Santana and increasing the lead, 7-1.

Gerlin Rosario pitched a scoreless ninth frame for the Hot Rods.

Nichols (7-2) earned the victory after spinning six innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking two and fanning nine. Mollerus (6-2) received the loss after pitching two innings, surrendering one unearned run on one hit, walking one, and striking out one.

Bowling Green and Hub City will play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday starting at 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Marcus Johnson (3-5, 4.70) gets the nod for Bowling Green while the Spartanburgers send out righty Jose Gonzalez (1-6, 3.30).