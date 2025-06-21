SLIDE SHOW: Over 100 race in annual Stuff the Bus 5K
Published 9:38 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025
Brad Schargorodski receives his medal after crossing the finish line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A stack of Stuff the Bus 5K medals are set out near the finish line as racers line up to start the race at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Over 100 racers take off from the start line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Over 100 racers take off from the start line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Wade Balcom crosses the finish line in first place to win the annual Stuff the Bus 5K and a year’s worth of free Slim Chickens at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Hollis Johnson collects his medal after crossing the finish line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Dozens of children take off in the Glimmer Gallop Kids Race during the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Dozens of children take off in the Glimmer Gallop Kids Race during the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Parker Lockwood, 3, races to the finish line in the Glimmer Gallop Kids Race during the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Dozens of children race to the finish line in the Glimmer Gallop Kids Race during the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Jaxon Rainey, 5, of Russellville races to the finish line in the Glimmer Gallop Kids Race during the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Over 100 racers take off from the start line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Autumn Neal races to the finish line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Kenny Graves races in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Ben Rudd celebrates as he crosses the finish line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Over 100 runners race in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Over 100 runners and walkers take off from the start line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Michael House smiles while his friends and family cheer for him as he races to the finish line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
William Estes flashes peace symbols as he races to the finish line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Stuff the Bus volunteers hand out race medals to Kyle Woodward and the other racers after they cross the finish line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Over 100 runners and walkers raced in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Following the race, dozens of children raced in their own 1K Glimmer Gallop Kids Race.
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
