SLIDE SHOW: Over 100 race in annual Stuff the Bus 5K

Published 9:38 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/20
Brad Schargorodski receives his medal after crossing the finish line in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Over 100 runners and walkers raced in the annual Stuff the Bus 5K at Chaney’s Dairy Barn on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Following the race, dozens of children raced in their own 1K Glimmer Gallop Kids Race.

