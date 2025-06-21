Restaurant inspections Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Restaurant inspections for June 10-18, according to the Barren River District Health Department:

Bowling Green Ballpark 1st Base Main, 300 8th Ave., 96.

Bowling Green Ballpark Home Plate, 300 E. 8th Ave., 97.

Bowling Green Ballpark Ice Cream Shoppe, 300 E. 8th Ave., 98.

Bowling Green Ballpark Restaurant, 300 E. 8th Ave., 99.

Bowling Green Ballpark 3rd Base Main, 300 E 8th Ave., 96.

Bowling Green Nutrition, 1160 Kenton St., 100.

Empanadas BG, 348 College St., Unit 130, 100.

Danny’s Italian, 348 College St., Suite 100, 95.

Paul Walker Golf Course, 1040 Covington Ave., 100.

Hobson Golf Course and Driving Range, 1200 West Main St., 100.

Hokkaido Ramen House, 2323 Nashville Road, 100.

Priceless IGA, North Gate Shopping Center, 3170 Louisville Road, 97.

SOKY Marketplace, 636 Center St., 100.

Rattlesnake Ridge Group, 636 Center St., 100.

Afrighanistand/Careustz@SOKY, 636 Center St., 100.

Drip Confections, 636 Center St., 100.

First Baptist Church, 621 E. 12th Ave., 99.

Ichiban Japanese Restaurant, 1423 31-W Bypass, follow-up required because sanitizer was not at adequate levels at the time of inspection, 93.

Chaney’s Dairy Barn — Topsy No. 1, 9191 Nashville Road, 100.

Chaney’s Dairy Barn — Concession No. 2 Althea, 9191 Nashville Road, 100.

Chaney’s Dairy Barn, 9191 Nashville Road, 99.

Dunkin, 408 31-W Bypass, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature (food in coldholding unit was immediately thrown away and the cold holding unit is no longer being used until it is fixed) 96.

The Golf House, 950 Village Way, follow-up required because there were fruit flies in the bar area, 96.

Regal Bowling Green, 323 Great Escape Drive, 100.

Sloan Convention Center, 1001 Wilkinson Trace, 98.

The Club at Olde Stone, 950 Village Way, 100.

Holiday Inn, 1021 Wilkinson Trace, 94.

Colonial Center, 2965 Nashville Road, 100.

185 Quick Mart/Boatlanding Road, 1341 Ky. 185, Suite A, 99.

Munchies, 11531 Porter Pike, 100.

Azzip Pizza, 651 31-W Bypass, 100.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Mobile Unit, 1840 Christian Care Way, 100.

Taqueria La Plebada, 1342 Bill Dedmon Road, 100.

– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors.