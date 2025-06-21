Johns receives TVA’s Power Play Scholarship Published 6:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Bowling Green Municipal Utilities has announced that Abigail Johns is one of 40 recipients to receive a $4,000 college scholarship from TVA’s Power Play Scholarship Association.

Made up of 16 local power company managers representing the Valley region’s 153 LPCs and TVA representatives, the Power Play Scholarship Association has awarded over 600 scholarships totaling more than $2 million to children of LPC employees since its inception in 1995.

She is the daughter of Gerald and Mary Johns. Gerald is a substation engineer at BGMU.

Johns graduated from high school (homeschool) and from SKYCTC with an Associate of Science degree. She plans to attend Western Kentucky University to study nursing beginning in the fall.

In addition to the Power Play Scholarship, Johns received an academic scholarship from WKU.

Power Play scholarship recipients are chosen by an eight-member selection team of educators from colleges and universities in the seven states of the Tennessee Valley and are selected based on academic achievement, standardized test scores, leadership qualities, letters of recommendation and written essays.