BG’s McElroy wins age division at GO Series event Published 5:08 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Bowling Green’s Caroline McElroy claimed medalist honors in the girls’ 8 and under (3-hole) division in Thursday’s GO Junior Golf Series event held at Ben Hawes Golf Course in Owensboro.

McElroy carded a 16, good for a five-stroke victory.

Morgantown’s Cooper Embry took runner-up honors in the boys’ 16-18 division with a 5-over par 76, two shots back of medalist Luke Estes of Owensboro.

In the boys’ 8 and under (3-hole) division, Scottsville’s Theodore Cole tied for fifth with a 19.