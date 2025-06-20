Peggy Ann Spotts (Schaefer)

Published 11:05 am Friday, June 20, 2025

SANDUSKY – Peggy Schaefer Spotts 12/2/1958 – 06/18/2025

“I am in heaven now, glory to God! My only child, Lewis Spotts, III, went to heaven on September 4, 2020, except for salvation, Lewis is the best gift God could have ever given me. Lewis loved Jesus; my son was known for his compassion for others. I pray that I see each of you in heaven one day.” Peggy was buried next to her son at the Bowling Green Gardens in Bowling Green, Kentucky.