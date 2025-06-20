2026 trial date set for pair charged in BG murder/kidnapping case Published 6:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Two people charged in connection with the disappearance and death of a Bowling Green man are anticipated to go to trial early next year.

Warren Circuit Judge Chris Cohron entered a written order Wednesday setting a March 10 trial date for Daivon Thompson and Mayonna Anthony.

Thompson, 26, of Louisville, has been indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping, theft by unlawful taking and two counts of physical evidence, all stemming from the death of Malik Lassiter on or about May 11, 2023.

Anthony, 21, of Georgetown, is charged with complicity to murder, complicity to kidnapping, complicity to theft and complicity to evidence tampering.

Relatives reported Lassiter missing to the Bowling Green Police Department on May 11, 2023, when he did not show up for work that day and the vehicle he drove was not at his Russellville Road apartment.

Court records indicate that Lassiter was in a relationship with Anthony and had driven her home the night before he went missing.

Police arrested Thompson and Anthony in 2023, and the pair were indicted by a grand jury on kidnapping, theft and tampering charges.

The murder charge was added in a second indictment returned last year.

The pair appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for scheduled pretrial conferences, and their attorneys requested a trial date.

BGPD detectives investigating Lassiter’s disappearance spoke with a former girlfriend of his living in California, who reported that she spoke with him over Facetime late on the night of May 10, 2023, and into the early morning hours, after Lassiter had driven Anthony back to her home.

At a 2023 preliminary hearing in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Kyle Scharlow testified that Lassiter and Anthony had been in a relationship for some months in 2022 and reconnected the following year.

Lassiter’s ex-girlfriend reportedly told police that on the way back to Bowling Green from Georgetown, Lassiter spoke with her about issues in his relationship with Anthony.

“She said (Lassiter) also made statements that he was worried (Anthony) would send her brothers or somebody to his apartment to do something to him,” Scharlow said while testifying in 2023.

The ex-girlfriend told police that she and Lassiter resumed their conversation on the morning of May 11, 2023, as he was leaving to go to work and she heard a man approach Lassiter in the parking lot.

“There were some words exchanged but she couldn’t really provide much description as to what was said,” Scharlow said, testifying later that police found no evidence that Thompson and Lassiter knew one another.

As the investigation progressed, police learned that the vehicle Lassiter drove had a GPS device, and the vehicle was located in Columbus, Ohio.

Police there found blood and a shell casing in the back seat of the vehicle along with some apparent cleaning fluid, as well as some rope in the back seat and the trunk, Scharlow said.

BGPD processed the vehicle for fingerprints and DNA, and materials were sent to the FBI for analysis, which led to the discovery of a fingerprint associated with Thompson on the exterior of the driver’s side door, Scharlow said.

Police first interviewed Anthony in Georgetown on May 16, 2023, before Thompson emerged as a suspect.

Scharlow said in court that Anthony indicated at the time that she had nothing to do with Lassiter’s disappearance and did not know anyone who would have had anything to do with it.

When police learned of Thompson’s fingerprint months later, investigators learned that Anthony was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision in 2022 in which Thompson was the driver.

Detectives went on to review call records and found multiple phone contacts between Anthony and a number associated with Thompson during the month of May 2023, many of them on May 10 in the hours leading up to when Lassiter was last seen alive, which Scharlow said led police to obtain a search warrant for cell tower records.

“Those cell tower records show that Mr. Thompson had actually come to Bowling Green on May 10 around 8 p.m.,” Scharlow said during the 2023 preliminary hearing.

Police found that phone numbers associated with Anthony and Thompson pinged off cell towers in Georgetown, Elsmere and Columbus on May 11, 2023, and detectives obtained video showing Lassiter’s vehicle on an Elsmere street for about 45 minutes on that date, Scharlow said.

Anthony was interviewed a second time in Georgetown on Aug. 31, 2023, in which she initially claimed not to have left the area in the hours after Lassiter took her home.

Scharlow testified that Anthony had no explanation for why her cell phone might have pinged off towers in Elsmere.

When Scharlow mentioned Thompson, Anthony said she was reluctant to say that she had been in a relationship with him, but did mention that they were in contact, the detective said.

Records showed a phone call at 6:13 a.m. on May 11, 2023, that Anthony said was with Thompson, but Anthony claimed she did not know where Thompson was at the time, Scharlow said.

Anthony did divulge that she discussed with Thompson and possibly others incidents of purported physical and sexual abuse committed by Lassiter against Anthony about three days before she was driven back to Georgetown.

“She said that there was potentially some discussion … of people potentially going to rough Malik up, take his car, sell his car and split the money,” Scharlow said at the hearing.

Anthony was taken into custody by police in Georgetown following that interview, and police in Louisville located Thompson a day later and took him into custody.

Thompson is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond, while Anthony is jailed under a $250,000 cash bond.