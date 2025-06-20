SLIDE SHOW: Protestors call on Guthrie to demand release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres

2/15 Swipe or click to see more

Cathy Severns of SOKY Indivisible speaks about the conversations she and five other protestors had with aides of U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie and Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies after sitting in on what they called an act of “non-violent civil disobedience” in the lobby of the congressman’s Bowling Green office to demand action for the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, on Friday, June 20, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS