SLIDE SHOW: Protestors call on Guthrie to demand release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres

Published 8:26 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Dozens of protestors with SOKY Indivisible and from the community gather to demand action by U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, for the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, outside the congressman’s local office on Friday, June 20, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Dozens of protestors with SOKY Indivisible and from the community gathered outside the local office of U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, on Friday, June 20, 2025, to demand action towards the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status. Around six protestors also camped out in the lobby of the congressman’s office in what they called an act of “non-violent civil disobedience” before Guthrie’s aides and a pair of Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies banned them from the property, according to SOKY Indivisible’s Cathy Severns.

