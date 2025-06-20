SLIDE SHOW: Protestors call on Guthrie to demand release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres
Published 8:26 pm Friday, June 20, 2025
Dozens of protestors with SOKY Indivisible and from the community gather to demand action by U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, for the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, outside the congressman’s local office on Friday, June 20, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Cathy Severns of SOKY Indivisible speaks about the conversations she and five other protestors had with aides of U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie and Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies after sitting in on what they called an act of “non-violent civil disobedience” in the lobby of the congressman’s Bowling Green office to demand action for the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, on Friday, June 20, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Cathy Severns of SOKY Indivisible speaks out to U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie through the livestream video of William Compton after the video alerted Compton that Guthrie's account was watching as she and dozens of protestors gather to demand action by the congressman for the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, outside Guthrie’s local office on Friday, June 20, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Luma Mufleh, the founder and CEO of Fugees Family, speaks to dozens of protestors with SOKY Indivisible and from the community as they gather to demand action by U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, for the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, outside the congressman’s local office on Friday, June 20, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Cathy Severns of SOKY Indivisible speaks on the phone as she and five other protestors camp out in the lobby of the Bowling Green office of U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie in what they called an act of “non-violent civil disobedience” to demand action by Guthrie for the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, on Friday, June 20, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A group of protestors from SOKY Indivisible camp out in the lobby of the Bowling Green office of U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie in what they called an act of “non-violent civil disobedience” to demand action by Guthrie for the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, on Friday, June 20, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Joyce Adkins of SOKY Indivisible speaks to dozens of protestors as they gather to demand action by U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, for the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, outside the congressman’s local office on Friday, June 20, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Cathy Severns of SOKY Indivisible and five other protestors exit the lobby of the Bowling Green office of U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie after sitting in on what they called an act of “non-violent civil disobedience” to demand action by Guthrie for the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status, on Friday, June 20, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Dozens of protestors with SOKY Indivisible and from the community gathered outside the local office of U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, on Friday, June 20, 2025, to demand action towards the release of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, a Bowling Green 18 year old who was seized and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of June despite paperwork being shown that grants him eligibility to be in the U.S. with a Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) status. Around six protestors also camped out in the lobby of the congressman’s office in what they called an act of “non-violent civil disobedience” before Guthrie’s aides and a pair of Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies banned them from the property, according to SOKY Indivisible’s Cathy Severns.
